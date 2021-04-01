Part-time Franklin police officer arrested for crimes against nature; wife charged as accessory, sheriff says

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - A part-time/reserve officer with the Franklin Police Department has been arrested on six counts of crime against nature, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.
The officer, Travis Jasmire Royce Williams, 32, and his wife, Sherelle Sherise Williams, 37, were arrested around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, authorities say.
Sherelle Williams was charged with being an accessory to crimes against nature and obstruction of justice. The couple lives in Franklin, La., officials say.
Sheriff Smith says deputies received a complaint from the Franklin area on Feb. 9 in reference to a possible crime involving a juvenile victim.
A detective was assigned to the case and “after a thorough investigation” obtained arrest warrants for the couple, the sheriff says.
Travis and Sherelle Williams were booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
Bail was set for Travis Williams at $100,000 and for Sherelle Williams at $50,000.
