New Orleans is where Lonzo Ball belongs, for now

Still, that’s only a certainty for the remainder of this season thanks to his expiring contract. There was always a risk factor with keeping Lonzo and knowing that if they want him long-term, it’s going to cost. But in the meantime, it’s worth it. Ball’s become a reliable shooter with career highs in field goal, three-point and free throw percentage. And in his words, improving his game and the success of the team are all that’s on his mind right now.