LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron called to testify before La. Senate committee about sexual misconduct reports

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron called to testify before La. Senate committee about sexual misconduct reports
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | April 1, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 3:24 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has been called to testify at a hearing next week before a Louisiana State Senate committee that is investigating the ongoing sexual misconduct scandals at LSU, State Senator Regina Barrow says.

RELATED: Alleged victim of Derrius Guice claims Coach Orgeron contacted her to have Guice apologize

Alleged victim of Derrius Guice tells lawmakers Coach Orgeron contacted her to have Guice apologize

An elderly former female security worker at the Superdome tearfully testified last week before the same committee, claiming former LSU running back Derrius Guice sexually harassed her while she was working in 2017, including allegedly making crude comments about having sex with her.

When she reported the incident, the woman says Coach Orgeron called her and asked her to forgive Guice. Orgeron says he does not recall calling the woman.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU Title XI Report

The Senate Select Committee on Woman and Children is investigating the matter. The committee sent the request to Orgeron yesterday to testify on April 8, Barrow said.

A spokesman for Orgeron did not immediately reply to a text message from WAFB-TV Thursday, asking if the coach will agree to appear at the hearing.

Victims respond to report on sexual violence at LSU

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.