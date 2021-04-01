LFF donating 3,000 pounds of crawfish for Ochsner doctors, nurses, hospital staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Fish Fry will have a giant crawfish boil for Ochsner doctors, nurses and hospital staff April 1. It will honor the determined work of Ochsner’s medical professionals.
LFF is donating 3,000 pounds to Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, located at 17000 Medical Center Drive (I-12/Exit 7, O’Neal Lane).
The set-up will start at 5:30 a.m. and will be serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The boil will be outside in the hospital parking lot and for Ochsner employees only. Employees are scheduled to participate in 30-minute shifts throughout the serving time.
