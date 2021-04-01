THE INVESTIGATORS: Law professor claims state employee unjustly banned from public service over political posts

“Article 10, Section 9 of the Louisiana Constitution prohibits classified state employees from engaging or participating in political activity, which is defined by the constitution as “an effort to support or oppose the election of a candidate for political office or to support a particular political party in an election.” Article 10, Section 10(B) authorizes the State Civil Service Commission to investigate violations of the political activity prohibitions. Chapter 16 of the Civil Service Rules, which in accordance with Article 10, Section 10(A)(4) has the force and effect of law, sets forth the procedure for investigations. In sum, those accused of violating the political activity prohibitions set forth in the Constitution and Chapter 14 of the Civil Service Rules are given notice of formal charges and advised of the allegations, given notice of the scheduled public hearing and are allowed to present their case fully to the State Civil Service Commission. The right to present one’s case fully to the Commission includes, but is not limited to, the right to counsel, the right to subpoena and call witnesses and the right to offer exhibits. After the case is submitted, the Commission deliberates and renders a decision. That decision is appealable to the First Circuit Court of Appeal. With respect to Vanessa LaFleur in particular, all procedures set forth in the Constitution and State Civil Service Rules were fully satisfied.”