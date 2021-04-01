GAME NOTES: Vandy vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU looks to rebound in Southeastern Conference play but faces a tall task as No. 1 Vanderbilt comes to town.
The Tigers (17-8, 1-5 SEC) are coming off a 11-1 win against South Alabama on Tuesday, March 30. LSU was swept the weekend before against Tennessee.
The Commodores (20-3, 5-1 SEC) feature potentially two top five picks in the upcoming MLB Draft and could possibly go as the first and second picks in Kumar Rocker (6-0) and Jack Leiter (6-0).
Leiter has gone a combined 16 innings of no-hit baseball, including a no-hitter against South Carolina in his first two SEC starts of the season.
Rocker (6-0) has pitched 14 innings, allowing just nine hits and striking out 19 batters in his first two SEC starts.
LSU are scheduled to start Landon Marceaux on Thursday and Jaden Hill on Friday. Game time Thursday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday.
AJ Labas will pitch on Saturday, April 3 with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.