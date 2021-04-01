FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start but expect lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 60s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - April is off to a chilly start around the area in the wake of a strong cold front that moved through on Wednesday.
We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day today, but highs will be nearly 15 degrees below normal, only reaching the low 60s.
Cold weather by early April standards can be expected from tonight in Friday morning as lows dip into the 30s for most of us.
Metro Baton Rouge may not see a whole lot of frost, but there is a somewhat better potential for areas north and northeast of the Capital City where lows will likely reach the mid 30s.
Into Good Friday, plenty of sunshine prevails again, but temperatures remain rather cool as highs only reach the low to mid 60s.
Saturday morning will deliver another chilly start before temperatures begin to moderate through the remainder of the weekend. Some clouds return for Saturday and Easter Sunday, but we expect to stay dry, with Saturday’s highs near 70° and highs on Sunday in the low to mid 70s.
The extended outlook shows temperatures continuing to warm back up next week, with not much rain expected.
