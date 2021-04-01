Firefighters battling ‘very dangerous’ fire at furniture store; portion of Plank Road closed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters say they are currently battling a two-alarm fire that started earlier Thursday morning at a three-story furniture store/warehouse in the 4500 block of Plank Road.
Officials say Plank Road is closed near Evangeline Street to thru traffic at this time due to the fire.
Curt Monte, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, says crews received a call about the fire at In and Out Furniture at 11:38 a.m. Thursday, April 1.
Monte said the situation is “very dangerous fire for firefighters” as the inventory inside the building makes it very difficult to extinguish and poses many threats to safety.
One firefighter suffered second-degree steam burns and has been treated by East Baton Rouge EMS.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area. at this time
