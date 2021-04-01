Driver in Kenilworth crash that killed 2 charged with DWI, according to BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The driver of the car that crashed into a home on Kenilworth Parkway March 13, killing two passengers, has been arrested.
According to BRPD, Lucas Terral Kelly, 22, is facing two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless operation, and 1st offense DWI.
Police say he lost control of his 2010 Subaru Outback and crashed into a tree and then into a home.
”Preliminary information shows that investigators believe that speed and possible impairment are factors in the crash,” BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
The crash killed Corey Des Marteau, 21, of Florida and 24-year-old Joshua Perry of Baton Rouge. The three young men were leaving a party where they had been celebrating Marteau’s birthday, a family friend said. Marteau had turned 21 earlier in the week.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Parkway.
