Basketball coach charged after fight at Loranger High

LORANGER (WVUE) - A basketball coach has been charged after a fight that occurred on the campus of Loranger High School on Tuesday.
According to Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Michael Washington, 40, of Ponchatoula, is being charged with simple battery related to a fight with the school’s principal Gary Perkins.
The incident took place in an administrative office over a disagreement involving a training reimbursement. The interaction between the two men quickly escalated from a verbal argument into a physical altercation.
Following an investigation, Travis says that it was determined that Washington was the aggressor in the incident and that he physically assaulted Principal Perkins during the argument, knocking him to the ground.
Today, Michael Washington was issued a misdemeanor summons on the charge of simple battery.
No serious injuries occurred as a result of the incident.
