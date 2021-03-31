Tigers set to host 2021 LSU Pro Day for nine former players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All 32 teams from the NFL will be represented at LSU’s 2021 Pro Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility. A total of nine former Tigers are scheduled to participate in the Pro Day.
LSU’s Pro Day will be televised on the SEC Network and the NFL Network with coverage beginning on SEC Network at 10 a.m. Former Tiger and Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark will be on site with analysis and interviews with players and coaches.
LSU’s Pro Day begins at 8 a.m. with player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes the vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press at 8:25 a.m.
Click here for more.
On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players starts at 9:35 a.m.
Each Pro Day participant will then take part in individual workouts by position beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Players will then participate in post-workout Zoom interviews from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
9Sports will have more tonight at 6 & 10.
2021 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants
FB
Tory Carter
WR
Ja’Marr Chase
Terrace Marshall
Racey McMath
LB
Jabril Cox
DT
Tyler Shelvin
DB
JaCoby Stevens
Kary Vincent Jr.
P
Zach Von Rosenberg
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.