Tigers set to host 2021 LSU Pro Day for nine former players
LSU Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | March 31, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 7:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All 32 teams from the NFL will be represented at LSU’s 2021 Pro Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility. A total of nine former Tigers are scheduled to participate in the Pro Day.

LSU’s Pro Day will be televised on the SEC Network and the NFL Network with coverage beginning on SEC Network at 10 a.m. Former Tiger and Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark will be on site with analysis and interviews with players and coaches.

LSU’s Pro Day begins at 8 a.m. with player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes the vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press at 8:25 a.m.

On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players starts at 9:35 a.m.

Each Pro Day participant will then take part in individual workouts by position beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Players will then participate in post-workout Zoom interviews from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

2021 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants

FB

Tory Carter

WR

Ja’Marr Chase

Terrace Marshall

Racey McMath

LB

Jabril Cox

DT

Tyler Shelvin

DB

JaCoby Stevens

Kary Vincent Jr.

P

Zach Von Rosenberg

