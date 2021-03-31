Tangipahoa Sheriff investigates fight between Loranger High principal and coach

LORANGER (WVUE) - The principal and a coach at Loranger High are on administrative leave after an altercation at the school. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating as an interim principal is put in place.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is interviewing witnesses today after an altercation in one of the school offices that has two high-ranking employees placed on leave.
“It’s the last thing you expect to happen at a place where we feel safe,” said 18-year-old Loranger senior, Dane Vining.
The altercation between principal Gary Perkins and coach Michael Washington occurred Tuesday between second and third periods with word spreading quickly across campus.
“To see the leader of our school and somebody we look look up to do it it’s hard to see while we’re getting an education,” said Vining.
Both men were placed on administrative leave as Amber Anthony has been appointed interim principal.
“Disappointed, but Loranger is great what just happened is just bad juju on everybody,” said school alumnus Bradley Famularo.
Tangipahoa Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley put out a statement calling the incident, “unfortunate and unacceptable” and this 18-year-old senior, who graduates in a few days, agrees.
“It’s sad to see with this crazy year but that’s the way things go sometimes it happens, got to keep going,” said Vining.
So far the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says no one has been charged in an incident that resulted in minor injuries. But their investigation is continuing.
Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the two employees “have been placed on administrative leave until a full investigation can be completed to determine proper personnel action.”
