Tangipahoa School System granted provisional unitary status in desegregation case

AMITE (WVUE) - There are new developments in a school desegregation case that dates back to 1965.
The Tangipahoa Parish School System says a federal court granted the district provisional unitary status.
U.S. District Court Judge Ivan Lemel said that in his order that the district has set forth a plan to comply with desegregation orders that would allow it to advance toward final unitary status following a three-year probationary period.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.