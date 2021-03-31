Rapper NBA Youngboy accused of skipping out on required drug tests, court records say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Documents filed in a Louisiana court show Baton Rouge rapper Kentrell Gaulden allegedly skipped out on drug testing mandated as a bond condition for his September arrest.
Court documents say Gaulden, known professionally as NBA YoungBoy, has been asked to participate in daily curfew calls, random drug screenings, and monthly office visits.
A representative for the corrections service responsible for Gaulden’s case told a judge the rapper “started out” complying with the required calls, but failed to complete the other required tasks, records show.
The representative says Gaulden was a no show to his last scheduled appointment in January because of dental work in New York in the court records. Gaulden did not reschedule that appointment despite being asked to, according to the records.
These allegations could play out in court in April when a judge hears a request from Gaulden’s attorney to have the bond conditions dismissed.
Gaulden was among 16 people arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28 after Baton Rouge Police detectives and FBI agent received tips from an anonymous source about a group of people brandishing guns at an abandoned lot in the 3800 block of Chippewa Street.
The rapper’s attorney maintained Gaulden was not guilty of any crimes, saying, “They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”
Not long ago, in March, the rapper was taken into FBI custody and indicted on federal charges for those weapon after a short foot pursuit.
Police reportedly used a K-9 unit to track him down.
