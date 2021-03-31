OLOLCH ‘Driving the Future’ for La. Kids with 2021 Lexus vehicle drawing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is partnering with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital (OLOLCH) to Drive the Future for Louisiana’s kids.
The children’s hospital brings together many services under one roof that gives hope and healing to children across Louisiana. It offers more than 45 pediatricians across the Capital Region that provide annual wellness checks, sports physicals, immunizations and more.
You can buy your $50 Driving the Future tickets starting March 31 by clicking here for YOUR chance to win one of five silver Lexus vehicles. All proceeds benefit OLOLCH. Last year we raised over $1 million for the children’s hospital.
This is the 11th year of Driving the Future and it’s raised $9.4 million dollars for OLOL Children’s Hospital in the last 10 years. Proceeds from this raffle went towards the building of the children’s hospital. Now that the hospital is built, OLOL is focusing on expanding the services inside.
The drawing will be live on WAFB at 5 p.m. on June 24.
