No. 15 LSU bounces back with 7-5 win over ULM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU softball bounced back with a 7-5 win against in-state foe, Louisiana-Monroe, on Tuesday, March 30. Head coach Beth Torina got earned her 400th win at LSU as the Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak.
After not leading all weekend against the Florida Gators, the Tigers (19-11, 4-5 SEC) exploded for five runs against the Warhawks (10-14, 4-1 SBC) in the bottom of the second inning.
Georgia Clark got things started in the second with a leadoff home run to left field to give LSU a 1-0 lead. It was Clark’s fourth home run of the season.
LSU then drew five walks around a fielder’s choice to extend its lead to 3-0. Amanda Doyle hit a two-run single up the middle to make it 5-0.
The Warhawks got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning when Caley McGuff hit a two-run single to make it 5-2. ULM then added another run on an RBI foul out by Andie Edwards.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Tigers put up some insurance runs on a two-run single by Aliyah Andrews to make it 7-3.
ULM added a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning. Kennedy Page reached on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded, scoring one run. Another run scored on an LSU error to make it 7-5.
Head coach Beth Torina earned her 400th win with the Tigers as well.
Ali Kilponen got her sixth win of the season. LSU will host Ole Miss on Thursday, April 1, at 6 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.