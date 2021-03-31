New initiative provides free rides for COVID-19 vaccines in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new initiative by HealthyBR will provide more vaccination pop-up sites and free Uber rides to get folks to and from their vaccine appointments.
Some people have been putting off getting the shot because they don’t have a way to get around the area. There’s now someone in East Baton Rouge Parish willing to drive people to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. It’s a plan HealthyBR believes will help the elderly and communities with limited resources like folks living in north Baton Rouge.
“In this poverty area here, we have a lot of people that don’t have cars; a lot of people it’s on foot or catching the bus,” said Herman Carter, who has been living in the Baton Rouge area for 27 years. “So, there’s a lot of things that need to be done in the poverty area that they cannot get.”
Uber drivers will offer rides to certain vaccination sites but there are only eight locations folks can choose from. When someone calls Our Lady of the Lake or Baton Rouge General to schedule a vaccine appointment, they can simply ask for an Uber code. The person will be given a discount on four Uber trips.
HealthyBR is also recruiting more businesses or places to become host sites and it doesn’t have to be a medical facility. Any establishment can host and HealthyBR will connect them with Relief Health to give the vaccines.
“Well, I think the most important thing is we don’t want to feel like they’re forgotten,” said Carolyn Gee, the public relations officer for Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. “We want to let them to know we’re here and it’s available. We are going to bring it to you as we can, just so that everyone can be included and everyone has access.”
Places like Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church will host a small vaccination site Thursday, April 1, giving out 100 doses of Moderna.
“I think the more people that folks know who are getting vaccinated and who feel good about it, it takes fear out of the process for many people,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Other places can do this too by emailing healthybr@brla.gov. From there, the mayor’s office will work with the business to get the vaccine pop-up site going.
If you are interested in getting the vaccine at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, organizers are asking you to make an appointment beforehand by calling 225-229-0726. Walk-ins will be accepted as well.
