Max Johnson taking first-team reps at QB for LSU

“Last year was pretty tough for our team. We were 5-5. We all really didn’t expect that, it was a hard year for us. But we’re going to bounce back. We’re going to bounce back this year. We worked really hard throughout this December, January, February, and March. We’re all working really hard together. We’re worked multiple days with the receivers, the line is coming out, we’re getting snaps. Working with the running backs. I think we’re all determined to have a better year this year, and we’re looking forward to that,” said Johnson.