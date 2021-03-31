LSU explodes for 11 runs in win over South Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU got back on track offensively as they erupted for 11 runs on 9 hits as the Tigers took down South Alabama 11-1 on Tuesday, March 30. The Tigers pitching staff also had one of their better outings of the season allowing one run on four hits.
LSU (17-8, 1-5 SEC) got on the scoreboard first as Gavin Dugas hit a RBI single to left field scoring Tre’ Morgan to make 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning the Tigers offense exploded for six runs. Dylan Crews got things started with a RBI single back to the pitcher to give LSU a 2-0 lead.
With the bases still loaded Dugas would draw a walk scoring Morgan to make it 3-0. Cade Doughty would then break things open with a bases clearing double to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers would add another run on a RBI double from Cade Beloso to make it 7-0.
LSU would continue to build their lead in the bottom of the third inning with a RBI groundout from Crews to make it 8-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning Hayden Travinski would launch a solo home run to left field to make it 9-0.
The Jaguars would finally get on the board with a RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning to make it 9-1. However that would be all for South Alabama.
LSU would add two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Jordan Thompson lead things off with a single and then Crews would launch a no-doubt two-run home run to left center to give the Tigers a 11-1 lead.
The Tigers currently lead the nation with 44 home runs.
LSU will return to action against No. 1 Vanderbilt at Alex Box Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
