FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase with cold front approaching

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big changes are on the way today as a strong cold front sweeps through the region. A warm and muggy start will give way to a windy and much colder end to the day in the wake of the boundary.
Only a few spotty showers are expected through the morning, but rain chances will ramp up quickly after lunchtime as the front moves in from the north. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees for many before the rain arrives.
The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather, but as the threat level implies, the overall risk of severe weather is low.
Rains will likely end before midnight for most, with clearing skies and much colder weather settling in for the end of the week. Morning lows will dip into the low 40s on Thursday, with highs only reaching the low 60s despite abundant sunshine.
It only gets colder from Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows expected to reach the upper 30s. Highs on Good Friday will remain rather cool, topping out in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies.
Saturday morning will deliver another cold start in the upper 30s before temperatures being a gradual moderating trend over the weekend.
Easter Sunday looks nearly perfect, with a morning start in the upper 40s followed by highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Next week’s forecast shows temperatures continuing to warm up, with little to no rainfall expected.
