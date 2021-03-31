EBR Schools announces plan for a ‘Smart Start’ to the school year

The following information is from EBR Schools:
Superintendent Sito Narcisse aims to have a Smart Start to the school year by beginning the 2021-2022 school year ahead of schedule. Pending EBRP School Board approval, Dr. Narcisse will add eight school days to the district calendar to address learning gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Narcisse will discuss details of the plan during a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31st at the EBR school board office, 1050 S. Foster Drive.
“We know all too well the costs associated with prolonged periods away from the classroom,” said Superintendent Sito Narcisse, Ed.D. “We must reintroduce students to in-person instruction as soon as possible to assess the greatest areas of need.”
EBRPSS employees will return to school buildings two weeks ahead of schedule to participate in professional development activities focused on closing achievement gaps and accelerating student learning. The proposed calendar amendments are as follows:
- July 12: Professional development week for principals and leadership
- July 19: Professional development and employee in-service week
- July 28: First day of school for EBRPSS students
The calendar amendment will go before the school board during the regularly scheduled meeting on April 22, 2021. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Professional Development Center located at 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.