EBR Schools announces plan for a ‘Smart Start’ to the school year

Superintendent Sito Narcisse aims to have a Smart Start to the school year by beginning the 2021-2022 school year ahead of schedule. Pending EBRP School Board approval, Dr. Narcisse will add eight school days to the district calendar to address learning gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Narcisse will discuss details of the plan during a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31st at the EBR school board office, 1050 S. Foster Drive.