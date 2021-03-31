Birds killed in statewide Salmonlla outbreak; bird feeders and birdbaths blamed

(WAFB) - State wildlife experts warn backyard bird feeders and birdbaths are blamed for a statewide Salmonella outbreak.
Dr. Jim LaCour, a state veterinarian in the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released guidance homeowners should take to stop the spread.
LaCour says dead birds found near feeders should be sealed in a plastic bag and thrown into a enclosed trash bin where is can be kept away from other animals.
Bird feeders or birdbaths in the area where a dead bird is found should be cleaned with warm, soapy water mixed with a 10% bleach solution.
After the feeder or bath has dried, it should be taken out of use for two months to allow birds to find another source. COntaminated bird feed should be tossed out.
Louisiana was among 41 states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says reported cases of Salmonella infections caused by exposure to backyard poultry in 2019.
