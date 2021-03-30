3-year-old child in critical condition after shooting in Hammond; suspect in custody

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-year-old child fighting for their life is listed in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred in Hammond this morning. The suspect, Traonta Berry, 22, of Ponchatoula, has turned himself into the police.
A city spokesperson said that the child was initially transported to North Oaks Medical Center and later flown to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital of Baton Rouge. The spokesperson also said that a family member said the child is currently stable but in critical condition.
“It’s sad when people result to using gun-on-gun play,” said Hammond PD Chief Edwin Bergeron. They don’t look at the consequences. There’s no regard for human life when you randomly shoot at a car or a person because of a disturbance or disagreement or fight you get into.
At this time, the community’s thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family.
“We’re fortunate at this time the child is stable but it will be touch and go from what the parents say,” Bergeron said. “We need to pray and pray this child recovers.”
Hammond Police say that the incident occurred on North Morrison Blvd. near the Bill Hood Car Dealership on Church and Morrison Streets.
Berry argued with another man at the car dealership over a domestic matter that progressed into a physical altercation. The man then left the dealership driving northbound on North Morrison in his 2008 black Jeep Liberty with his two children in the vehicle. Berry jumped in his 2018 gray Dodge Charger, following the man, and began shooting at the Jeep. A bullet struck the three-year-old child who was in the front passenger seat.
After police questioning, Berry was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, one count of illegal discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated obstruction of the highway, and one count of aggravated criminal damage.
