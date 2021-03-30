Southern football game against Prairie View A&M postponed due to COVID-19

The following information is from Southern University:
The football game scheduled between Southern and Prairie View A&M slated to be played on Saturday, April 10 at Prairie View has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 related protocols within the Prairie View A&M football program.
This action follows the guidelines and protocols set by the league and its COVID-19 Advisory Committee.
At this time, no make-up dates have been announced.
