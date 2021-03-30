Southern football game against Prairie View A&M postponed due to COVID-19

Southern football game against Prairie View A&M postponed due to COVID-19
Southern football game against Prairie View A&M postponed due to COVID-19 (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By WAFB Staff | March 30, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 3:51 PM

The following information is from Southern University:

The football game scheduled between Southern and Prairie View A&M slated to be played on Saturday, April 10 at Prairie View has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 related protocols within the Prairie View A&M football program. 

This action follows the guidelines and protocols set by the league and its COVID-19 Advisory Committee.

At this time, no make-up dates have been announced.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.