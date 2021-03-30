Southern defense prepares to try to stop high-powered Jackson State offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern will be heading to Veterans Memorial Stadium to face Jackson State on Saturday, April 3.
Southern’s defense will have its hands full going up against an offense that leads the SWAC in total yards and ranks second in scoring.
JSU receiver Daylen Baldwin has a conference-best five touchdown receptions on the season.
“Their coaching staff is doing an outstanding job,” said head coach Dawson Odums. “They’re playing ... I’m not saying they’re playing different, because when we play them, it’s an all-out effort. It’s a rivalry game and you don’t have to worry about getting up for this one. But you can just see that they’re getting better from an organizational standpoint, a scheme standpoint. They make great adjustments.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN.
