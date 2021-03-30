No. 11 LSU softball hosts ULM at Tiger Park

After being shut out 5-0 in the first game the Tigers were able to manufacture four runs in the fourth inning of the second game to cut the Gator lead to 6-4. Florida picked up one more run for the final 7-4 score. It was a similar situation in the third game down by seven, LSU pieced together three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut into the Gator lead but fell short 9-3.