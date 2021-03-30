No. 11 LSU softball hosts ULM at Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU softball team (18-11, 4-5 SEC) will host Louisiana-Monroe (10-13, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Tiger Park on Tuesday, March 30.
The game is set to start at 6 p.m.
LSU is looking to bounce back after a rough weekend at Florida. The team was swept by the Gators but tried their best to bounce back.
After being shut out 5-0 in the first game the Tigers were able to manufacture four runs in the fourth inning of the second game to cut the Gator lead to 6-4. Florida picked up one more run for the final 7-4 score. It was a similar situation in the third game down by seven, LSU pieced together three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut into the Gator lead but fell short 9-3.
The Tigers have played 16 games against Top 25 opponents and are 6-10 in those games.
At the plate, the Tigers are hitting .262 on the year and averaging 5.03 runs per game.
In the circle, the staff has a 2.65 ERA and is holding their opponents to a .241 batting average.
Head coach Beth Torina is still looking for her 400th victory with the Tigers.
ULM is coming into the matchup with a loss from Southeastern University.
The Warhawks are hitting .266 on the year and have scored 91 runs in 23 games, averaging 3.96 per game.
In the circle, the Warhawks have a team ERA of 4.76 and while opponents are batting .297 against them.
The Tigers lead the all-time series with ULM, 12-0.
