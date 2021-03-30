Livingston Parish Public Schools needs more substitute teachers

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Quality education for students starts with the preparation and skill of the teacher in the classroom. But on days when a teacher can’t be in the classroom, schools need to find qualified substitutes to make sure students are still learning.
Livingston Parish Public Schools is actively looking for teacher substitutes in the classroom. The human resources supervisor said there’s been a drop-off in the number of substitutes.
The standard of 95% coverage has dropped off, causing a strain on teachers and staff. Principals are doing their best to make sure learning doesn’t stop in the classroom because a teacher is out. The district wants to get to a point where teachers don’t have to cover those classes every day.
“A lot of substitutes work their way into a permanent position just by being at that school each and every day,” Bruce Chaffin, Supervisor of Human Resources at Livingston Parish Public Schools. “And the way that our system is set up, a substitute teacher can be very defined. They can choose to only work at their child’s school, or they can work at all 44 of our schools that we have.”
Chaffin said the district has already increased its substitute pool by 100 since January 1, but he said they’re looking for more qualified people.
Substitutes work seven and a half to eight hours per day, and they are responsible for up to six to seven classes per day, depending on the grade level and that school’s class configuration.
If you’re interested in becoming a substitute teacher, you get the opportunity to work in the schools. Also, the administration has the chance to see you at work.
When there’s an opening, there are avenues where you can become a certified teacher for someone. That way, you don’t have to get a four-year degree to become a certified teacher. They can do that over the summer and work for them for a year and become fully certified.
