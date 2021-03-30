THE INVESTIGATORS: Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter at Southern University hit with cease and desist order while school investigates complaint

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9News Investigators have learned a sorority at Southern University has been hit with a cease and desist order while the university investigates a complaint against its members.
The Beta Psi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is not allowed to host any activities after a complaint was sent to the school’s Office of Student Affairs. A university spokeswoman would not go into detail about the nature of the complaint but issued the following statement when asked about the situation:
“A complaint was received by the Southern University Baton Rouge Office of Student Affairs in reference to allegedly unsanctioned activities regarding the Beta Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The matter is currently under investigation and the organization has been placed on cease and desist while the investigation is ongoing.”
This latest action against a Greek organization on Southern’s campus comes just days after the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. chapter was also put under the microscope for alleged hazing.
