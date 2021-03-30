‘All clear’ given after gas leak closes portion of N Sherwood Forest Blvd, firefighters say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say the “all clear” has been given after a gas leak closed a portion of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard on the morning of Tuesday, March 30.
The boulevard was closed between Choctaw Drive and Big Bend Avenue from about 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the fire department says HazMat discovered a four-inch gas line has been severed by construction crews.
Crews with Entergy stopped the gas leak, officials say.
Firefighters say the roadway is now open.
