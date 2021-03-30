Former Southern University band director sentenced to 13 months in federal prison, ordered to pay back money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former director of Southern University’s “Human Jukebox” marching band was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison and ordered to pay back more than $78,000 in restitution to the school, an attorney representing the man confirmed to WAFB.
Attorney Karl Bernard confirmed his client, Nathan Haymer, was sentenced in federal court in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, March 30. The ordered restitution is in addition to the $34,081 Haymer paid the university after his employment was terminated.
Haymer pleaded guilty to a federal embezzlement charge on Oct. 7, 2020. He will report to the federal Bureau of Prisons on May 3.
“We are disappointed in the judge’s ruling, but we respect it,” Bernand told WAFB.
