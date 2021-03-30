FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer & milder start to the day, rain chances increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warmer, more humid weather makes a quick return today as a warm front surges inland.
Additionally, the return of Gulf moisture will also mean a return of rain chances, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected. Highs will top out in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday starts out mainly dry and very muggy with lows only reaching the upper 60s, but rain and a few thunderstorms become likely by the afternoon as a strong cold front approaches from the northwest.
The front should move through metro Baton Rouge during the afternoon hours, but some rain may linger into part of the evening on the backside of the front.
Skies will then quickly clear overnight into Thursday morning, with much cooler temperatures settling in for the end of the week.
Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s on Thursday and Friday despite generally sunny skies. And morning lows could actually dip into the upper 30s by Friday morning.
Temperatures will gradually moderate over the weekend, with the current outlook suggesting a nearly perfect Easter Sunday. Lows will range from the upper 40s to low 50s on Easter Sunday morning, with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
