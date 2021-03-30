Crawfish bisque

Ask your seafood supplier to clean 60 crawfish heads. The shells may be frozen for an extended period of time. If desired, soak heads overnight in cold soda water prior to using them. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a food processor, grind crawfish tails, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic and parsley. Transfer ingredients to a mixing bowl then blend in eggs. Add bread crumbs, a little at a time, using just enough to hold mixture together. Season with salt and pepper. Stuff equal amounts into crawfish heads. Bake 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove and set aside.