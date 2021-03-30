Bishop Duca’s mother’s Easter lamb cake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For this Easter season, Bishop Duca shared his mother’s Lamb Cake recipe with us. From the delicious cake itself, the simple yet yummy icing, to the adorable decoration, it is sure a hit for the entire family! What better way to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord!
Prep Time: 1½ Hours
Yields: 12 Servings
Ingredients for Cake:
flour for dusting cake mold
½ cup Crisco shortening
½ tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
2½ tsps baking powder
2 cups flour, sifted
¾ cup milk
Method for Cake:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Thoroughly coat lamb mold with vegetable spray and flour, ensuring that all little areas are properly coated. In a large mixing bowl, combine shortening, salt and vanilla. Mix well then add sugar gradually until mixture is light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating thoroughly after each addition. In a separate mixing bowl, combine baking powder and flour. Gradually add flour mixture to the wet ingredients, alternating with milk. Mix until batter is smooth. Carefully fill the face of the lamb mold with batter. Gently move a wooden spoon through the batter to remove air pockets, being careful not to disturb the greased and floured surface of the mold. Place lid on mold, locking tightly and holding together with string. NOTE: Make sure the vent hole is on top to permit steam to escape. Place the mold on a cookie sheet and bake 40–45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the vent hole comes out clean. Remove from oven and place on a rack to cool for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the top of the mold. Let the cake cool an additional 5 minutes before removing the bottom mold. Unmolded cake must cool completely before the lamb can be sit upright without breaking.
Ingredients for 7-minute Icing:
2 egg whites
⅔ cup sugar
½ cup white Karo® light corn syrup
3 tbsps water
⅛ tsp cream of tartar
⅛ tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla
Ingredients for Cake Décor:
1 (14-ounce) bag sweetened, shredded coconut, divided
green food coloring
jelly beans
cloves
1 (8-inch) strand colorful ribbon
Method for Icing and Décor:
In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients for icing except vanilla. Pour into the top of a double boiler. Beat over rapidly boiling water with hand-held blender until peaks form and stand. Remove from heat and add vanilla. Continue to beat until the vanilla is incorporated. When cake is completely cooled, coat with icing. While frosting is still sticky, sprinkle half of coconut all over the lamb. In a mixing bowl, add remaining shredded coconut and mix in drops of green food coloring, a little a time, until all flakes are colored. Spread around the base of the lamb, adding colorful jelly beans to the coconut grass. Using cloves, create the lamb’s eyes and nose then tie a small ribbon around the lamb’s neck.
