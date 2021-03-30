Bishop Duca’s mother’s Easter lamb cake

Preheat oven to 375°F. Thoroughly coat lamb mold with vegetable spray and flour, ensuring that all little areas are properly coated. In a large mixing bowl, combine shortening, salt and vanilla. Mix well then add sugar gradually until mixture is light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating thoroughly after each addition. In a separate mixing bowl, combine baking powder and flour. Gradually add flour mixture to the wet ingredients, alternating with milk. Mix until batter is smooth. Carefully fill the face of the lamb mold with batter. Gently move a wooden spoon through the batter to remove air pockets, being careful not to disturb the greased and floured surface of the mold. Place lid on mold, locking tightly and holding together with string. NOTE: Make sure the vent hole is on top to permit steam to escape. Place the mold on a cookie sheet and bake 40–45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the vent hole comes out clean. Remove from oven and place on a rack to cool for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the top of the mold. Let the cake cool an additional 5 minutes before removing the bottom mold. Unmolded cake must cool completely before the lamb can be sit upright without breaking.