YOUR MONEY: Not getting your Amazon Prime packages in 2 days? Here’s an option

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Let’s say you order something on Amazon today and you choose 2-day shipping but the company doesn’t deliver on its 2-day Prime shipping promise.
That’s the case for some customers.
It happened to Kyle James over at Rather-be-shopping.com so he held Amazon’s feet to the fire.
If you’re having the same issue he recommends you do the same.
James said it would only take a few minutes and it will put an extra $10 in your pocket.
He explained the reason that 2-day Prime shipping has turned into 5, 6, or even 7-day shipping has nothing to do with UPS or the USPS.
James said it actually falls on Amazon because the company is now saying that the 2-day shipping guarantee starts from when they process your order and get it in the mail.
But if you’re paying $119 a year for an Amazon Prime membership to get that exclusive 2-day prime shipping...what’s the point?
He recommended calling Amazon’s Customer Service at 1-(888) 280-4331 to ask, ”Why don’t I get 2-day prime shipping anymore?”
Once you get a customer service representative on the phone, give them your ZIP code and ask them to run it through their system to see if your address qualifies for 2-day shipping.
Most do.
James said if it does then you know Amazon is not holding up its end of the agreement and they should pay for it.
He politely asked for a 1 month refund on his Prime membership, which is approximately $10.
It worked for him and it may work for you too.
