Work begins on City Lakes revamp after years of planning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first visible signs of progress at the lakes in the heart of Baton Rouge came Monday, March 29, as surveyors started scanning the bottom of LSU Lake.
Surveyors are tasked with mapping out the lakes, noting depths and obstacles, such as stumps. This will give construction crews a roadmap of where to start dredging.
The lakes, originally a cypress swamp, are reverting to their origins. City Park Lake has become covered in algae and increasingly shallow, one of the root causes for the algae.
“It’s a fantastic resource for Baton Rouge and at the same time, we know it’s decaying and it’s reverting back to the swamps it originally was,” said Rob Stuart Jr., president and CEO of the LSU Foundation. “The lake depths are getting very shallow. Some of the lakes are getting very overgrown. The fishing is not what it once was. Water quality is not what it once was.”
Once crews are done surveying, Stuart said there will be soil samples to determine its consistency, then dredging of the City Park Lake will begin in the fourth quarter.
The dirt pulled out from the City Park Lake will be used to reshape the shoreline, adding walking and bike paths to allow pedestrians to get off the streets and out of the way of traffic.
“The ball is rolling and we’re very hopeful that once people see things happening momentum will continue to finish up funding,” Stuart added.
BREC said the real construction, which is the digging out of City Lake, is expected to start sometime in the fall or early winter. Those walking paths are all part of phase one that should be done sometime in the first part of next year.
