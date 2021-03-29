Teens now eligible for the shot. Are parents for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Frances Spencer’s 18 year old daughter, Cecelia, is a senior at University View Academy and wants to pursue a career in the Arts. Cecelia will be taking a COVID-19 shot soon to look out for their relatives, some who have underlying health conditions. “So, Cecelia has grandparents that are all in their 80s who are at risk. So, it’s important for us to be able to take care of them and to be good family members that we all be as safe as possible” says Spencer.