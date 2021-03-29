Teens now eligible for the shot. Are parents for the COVID-19 vaccine?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Those who are age 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 shot, some parents are all for it while others are hesitant.
Some local parents are saying now is the time for their children to roll up their sleeves.
Soon, people 16 and older in Louisiana will be able to get a COVID-19 shot if they’d like one. Some teens are making the decision for themselves like Jennifer Oster’s son.
“He was all for it, he actually made the decision himself. We weren’t going to force him to, he wanted to do it, and he had very little side effects from the first vaccine, all he had was a sore, arm,” says Oster.
Frances Spencer’s 18 year old daughter, Cecelia, is a senior at University View Academy and wants to pursue a career in the Arts. Cecelia will be taking a COVID-19 shot soon to look out for their relatives, some who have underlying health conditions. “So, Cecelia has grandparents that are all in their 80s who are at risk. So, it’s important for us to be able to take care of them and to be good family members that we all be as safe as possible” says Spencer.
Other families say after long discussion with their family members, they came to an agreement on what was best for them.
“So, we had that conversation and we are just trusting and believing that God is in charge. So, we are just going to do what we feel is best for ourselves, and he is okay with that,” says Shawn Lagarde who says her 19 year old son will get the shot”.
However, some people on social media are not only hesitant, but against their children getting a shot. We asked the question, and one woman said she is absolutely not getting the vaccines.
Families say after talking with their doctors, it has helped make the difficult decision easier on their family. " It’s very important that both our young people, our elderly and everyone in between get vaccinated as soon as possible,” adds Spencer.
Ages 16-17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine, if you’re 18 or older you can choose from all three vaccines.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.