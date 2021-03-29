Southern University to hold in-person graduation in May for Class of 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southern University and A &M College say Spring Commencement for the Class of 2021 will be held in-person at 9 a.m. Friday, May 14 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The university held Spring and Summer Commencement for the Class of 2020 virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
School officials say more details about the graduation ceremony will be released in the coming weeks on the university’s website.
