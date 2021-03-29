Saints sign defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are adding some depth to their defensive line. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the team signed defensvie end Tanoh Kpassagnon.
Kpassagnon played for the Kansas City Chiefs the last four seasons. At 6′7 290 pounds, Kpassagnon has the versatility to play the edge and along the interior. He started 23 games over the last two seasons for the Chiefs and had four sacks in 2019.
The Saints need quality depth along the defensive line after losing Trey Hendrickson, Malcom Brown and Sheldon Rankins this offseason.
