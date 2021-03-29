Police: Baton Rouge teen missing since Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are searching for a missing juvenile.
Fiona Mari-Jayne Selders, 16, was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28 near the 11900 block of Lake Sherwood Avenue North.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jacket.
Investigators describe Selders as 5-foot-4 and weighing 114 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, police added.
Anyone who has seen Fiona Mari-Jayne Selders or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.
