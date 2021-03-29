Man faces charges after 2 shot, 1 dead during fight in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after two people were shot during a fight in Plaquemine on Saturday, March 27.
Chief Kenny Payne said Jacolby Thomas, 22, died at the hospital after being taken off life support Sunday.
The other victim has been released from the hospital. Malachi Bosley was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.
According to Payne, it happened on Harmeson Street around 2 p.m. Saturday when the two victims were fighting and Bosley jumped in to help out his cousin, who was apparently losing. Payne added Bosley started pistol-whipping Thomas but hit him with the barrel of the gun instead of the butt and had his finger on the trigger.
Payne said Thomas was shot in the head and the bullet then hit the second victim in the back.
The investigation is ongoing.
