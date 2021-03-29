LSU captures six titles at Texas Relays over the weekend

The Tigers continued their dominance in the hurdles as the women had four representatives in finals of the 400 meter hurdles. Jurnee Woodward won her second straight Texas Relays title in the event with a PR of 56.64 to narrowly edge her teammate, Milan Young, who took second with a readout of 56.94. Brittley Humphrey placed fourth with a readout of 57.54, and freshman Leah Phillips registered a personal best of 58.19 to place sixth.