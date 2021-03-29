LSU captures six titles at Texas Relays over the weekend

AUSTIN, Tx. (WAFB) - LSU track and field had a dominate weekend at the 93rd Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium over the weekend capturing six titles.
The Tigers won titles in the men’s 200 meters, women’s 100 meter hurdles, men’s 110 meter hurdles, women’s 800 meters, women’s 400 meter hurdles and the women’s 4x100 meter relay.
Terrance Laird dominated the 200 meter with the fastest time ever at the Texas Relays when he ran a blistering 19.81 seconds for the gold medal. Laird’s time was the second fastest in LSU history behind Xavier Carter’s 19.63 that he ran in 2006.
Laird’s performance earned him the award for Men’s Performer of the Meet at the Texas Relays. His time is absolutely astonishing and it makes him the third fastest collegiate performer behind Walter Dix (19.69/2007) and Divine Oduduru (19.73/2019).
Tonea Marshall won her second consecutive Texas Relays title in the 100 meter hurdles on Saturday with a clean time of 12.75. Marshall was at the forefront of Tigers who finished in second, fourth and eighth place. Alia Armstrong (12.85) took second, Milan Young (13.06) placed fourth, and Brittley Humphrey notched an eighth place showing with a time of 13.41.
In the men’s 110 meter hurdles Damion Thomas won his second career Texas Relays title with a personal best of 13.22 to set the LSU school record.
The time makes Thomas the 10th fastest performer in collegiate history and it broke Barrett Nugent’s previous LSU school record of 13.32. Also hurdling in the finals was Eric Edwards Jr. and he finished in third with a time of 13.56.
The Tigers continued their dominance in the hurdles as the women had four representatives in finals of the 400 meter hurdles. Jurnee Woodward won her second straight Texas Relays title in the event with a PR of 56.64 to narrowly edge her teammate, Milan Young, who took second with a readout of 56.94. Brittley Humphrey placed fourth with a readout of 57.54, and freshman Leah Phillips registered a personal best of 58.19 to place sixth.
Lisa Gunnarsson set the LSU school record in the pole vault with a clearance of 14′ 9″ (4.50 meters). Gunnarsson did not win the however because she was competing against four other professional vaulters and she finished third overall.
Her clearance broke Rachel Laurent’s previous school record of 14′ 3.25″.
Katy-Ann McDonald won the women’s 800 meter with a time of 2:06.84 to become LSU’s first woman to ever win the 800 meter title at the Texas Relays.
The final title for the Tigers went to the women as they won the 4x100 meter relay, Tonea Marshall ,Favour Ofili, Symone Mason, and Thelma Davies the group circled the track with a time of 42.87 to win the event.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.