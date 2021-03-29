LSU baseball falls out of top 25 in national polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After being swept by Tennessee over the weekend for just the second time since 2008 the LSU baseball team has dropped out of the top 25 in national polls.
First time all season the Tigers aren’t ranked in any polls. Previous week in parentheses.
The Tigers (16-8, 1-5 SEC) will look to rebound this week as they take on South Alabama on Tuesday, March 30.
LSU toughest task of the seasons comes on Thursday, April 1 when they face No. 1 ranked Vanderbilt (19-3, 5-1 SEC).
The Commodores are coming off a series sweep of Missouri and Jack Leiter (6-0) has gone a combined 16 innings of no-hit baseball including a no-hitter against South Carolina.
Leiter has struck out 26 batters in his first two SEC starts and not to be out done Kumar Rocker (6-0) has pitched 14 innings allowing 9 hits and striking out 19 in his first two SEC starts.
