FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and beautiful start to the week before rain returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather greets us to start this final week of March in the wake of a cold front that moved through on Sunday.
We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today and slightly below-normal temperatures as highs top out in the low 70s.
The dry and pleasant weather will be short-lived as Sunday’s front retreats to the north on Tuesday. The inland-moving warm front will bring a return of warmer, more humid air and good rain chances, with highs climbing to around 80 degrees.
Our next cold front keeps good rain chances going into Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms likely around the area. We’ll see one more mild day in advance of the front as highs reach the mid 70s.
Clearing skies and much cooler weather then settles in for the end of the week and into Easter weekend. Morning lows will dip well into the 40s from Thursday through Saturday, with highs on in the low 60s on Thursday and mid to upper 60s for Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures will moderate a bit by Sunday, but overall it looks as though we’ll enjoy a beautiful Easter with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s
