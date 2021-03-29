Copper Mill Elementary brings music back to the public

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On March 30, Copper Mill Elementary school choir will have its first concert since the start of the pandemic. However, the performance will be virtual.
Having a spring concert during the middle of the pandemic presents many challenges. Cierra Fountain, music director, thought the challenges might be too much to overcome.
“We came into this not expecting to do much of anything honestly,” Fountain said. “We didn’t even order choir shirts. We didn’t think there was going to be choir this year.”
COVID restrictions severely limited the music department. Students were not permitted to sing at any point during the fall. When January came, the children were finally allowed to sing, but only outside. Fountain’s students lost an entire month of practice when she tested positive for COVID-19.
“It was hard for me. I was literally scared for my life,” Fountain said. “I never felt so overwhelmed in my life.”
Despite the obstacles, the choir is eager to show its unique performance. The concert will showcase an array of music, old and new. The students were also excited to show off a few dance moves.
To make things easier for the choir, Fountain decided to have the entire concert pre-recorded. She says that with the limited practice time they had, it was the best move to take the pressure off the children.
Even though this school year did not go according to plan, Fountain is proud of what her students accomplished instead.
Fountain said, “Even though we had some many different difficulties this year. You know between COVID, between me being out for a month with COVID, between having shorten class time, between having to be all these different places to make it work, despite that, these kids managed to put on a great show.”
