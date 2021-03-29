BRPD arrests suspect in Denham Springs armed robbery at credit union

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of robbing a Denham Springs credit union at gunpoint on Monday, March 29, has been arrested in Baton Rouge.
The Denham Springs Police Department reported Shawn Debourbon of Denham Spring was arrested by officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department not long after the robbery.
According to DSPD, officers responded to Pelican State Credit Union because someone pressed the silent panic alarm. Authorities said the suspect had already fled by the time officers made it to the scene but they learned the man had threatened tellers with a small handgun during the robbery.
Debourbon is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison while waiting for the Denham Springs Police Department to take custody of him.
