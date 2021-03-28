Tennessee takes the series with walk-off HR in the eleventh

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The second game of the series between No. 14 LSU and No. 9 Tennessee was suspended until Sunday, March 28 due to severe weather in the ninth inning with the Tigers leading 8-7.
When play resumed the Vols tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth inning on a RBI double from Drew Gilbert. The Tigers would get a double from Tre’ Morgan in the top of the tenth inning his fifth hit of the game and third double tying a school record, but that would be all for LSU in the inning.
With the game still tied at 8-8 entering the bottom of the eleventh inning Gilbert who tied the game in the ninth would end it in the eleventh inning with a walk-off home run to right field to give the Vols (20-4, 4-1 SEC) the series win, their first series win over the Tigers (16-7, 1-4 SEC) since 2009.
LSU struck first in the top of the first inning on a solo home run from Tre’ Morgan to left center to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers would add another run in the top of the third inning on a RBI single from Cade Doughty to make it 2-0.
The Volunteers would answer in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run home run from Evan Russell his first of the game to tie the game at 2-2.
LSU would retake the lead in the fifth inning when Morgan led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Morgan would score on a RBI ground out from Gavin Dugas to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.
Tennessee would answer with four runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth as they retook the lead on a two-run home run from Russell his second to give the Vols a 4-3 lead. The Volunteers were assisted by five walks and a hit batter in the inning to give Tennessee a 6-3 lead.
Russell wasn’t done yet has he hit his third home run of the night with a solo shot in the sixth inning to give the Vols a commanding 7-3 lead.
The Tigers would narrow the Vols lead in the top of the seventh on a RBI double from Morgan and a RBI single from Arnold to make it 7-5.
LSU would answer with three runs in the eighth inning as Dylan Crews started the scoring with a solo home run to center to make it 7-6.
A two-run home run from Dugas would give the Tigers a 8-7 lead after eight innings before play was suspended.
The Tigers and Vols will play game three of the series 30-minutes after the conclusion of game two, the game will be seven innings.
