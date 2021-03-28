One person dead after fatal hit and run crash on North Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is dead after a fatal traffic crash on North Acadian Thruway March 28.
According to Baton Rouge Police, an unidentified female pedestrian was hit Saturday night around 11:27 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Acadian Thruway West.
The woman died at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at (225)389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225)389-7867 (STOP).
