No. 9 Vols sweep the Tigers on walk-off single in the eighth inning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The No. 9 ranked Tennessee Volunteers walked-off the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers on a single in the bottom of the eighth inning as they swept the series for just the second time since 2008. The third game between the Tigers and Vols was a seven inning game.
The Volunteers (21-5, 5-1 SEC) led the bottom of the eighth inning with a single from Liam Spence and Spence would advance to second on a groundout from Pete Derkay. Garrett Edwards (0-1) would balk putting Spence at third and the Tigers (16-8, 1-5 SEC) would intentionally walk the next two batters to load the bases.
Luc Lipcius would hit the walk-off single to center field to score Spence to give the Vols the 3-2 win over the Tigers.
LSU trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning would cut the lead in half with a solo home run to left field from Cade Beloso to make it 2-1.
The Tigers would then lead off the top of the sixth inning with a lead-off double from Gavin Dugas and Jordan Thompson would come up with a huge RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.
LSU would get a great outing from AJ Labas, but were unable to do anything with it. Labas went seven innings, allowing four hits, striking out four and allowed two runs.
In all three games against Tennessee the Tigers were able to out hit them, but were unable to get the key hit or pitch when it mattered the most. The Tigers collected 31 hits to the Volunteers 20 hits.
LSU will look to turn things around has they return to Alex Box Stadium to take on South Alabama at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.
