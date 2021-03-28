Man arrested in connection to toddler’s death, according to BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a one-year-old child, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Authorities say Jonathan Dunn, 34, was arrested early Sunday morning for the death of Ja’Leah Fontenot, 1.
Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Peerless St. around 10:56 p.m. on March 27 because of a medical call.
Fontenot was found unresponsive with multiple bruises and with a large burn on her leg.
The one-year-old was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Dunn was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 1st degree murder and 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile.
