LSU Tigers fall in game three to No. 5 Florida 9-3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The No. 11 ranked LSU Tigers fell to the No. 5 ranked Florida Gators 9-3 on Sunday, March 28, losing their first Southeastern Conference series of the season.
The Gators (24-3, 8-1 SEC) jumped out quickly on the Tigers (18-11, 4-5 SEC) in the bottom of the first inning scoring three runs as Julia Cottrill got things started with a RBI single to left field to take a 1-0 lead. Florida would add two more runs on a two-run single by Baylee Goddard to make it 3-0.
Florida would then explode for four more runs in the bottom of the third inning as Sarah Longley drew a bases loaded walk to bring in their first run to make it 4-0. Cheyenne Lindsey would clear the bases with a three-run double to extend their lead to 7-0.
The Tigers finally got on the board in the top of the fourth inning as Aliyah Andrews and Taylor Pleasants started thigs off with back-to-back singles. Amanda Doyle would advance runners on a groundout. Georgia Clark would score both runners on a two-run double to make it 7-2.
The Tigers would add one more run in the top of the fifth inning on a RBI groundout from Shelbi Sunseri to make it 7-3. However, the Gators would add to more runs to extend their lead to 9-3.
LSU will look to bounce back on Tuesday, March 30 as they take on Louisiana-Monroe at home in Tiger Park with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
